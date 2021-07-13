India's 'Population Explosion' & Two-Child Policy: Myths Versus Facts

Giriraj Singh, former MoS for MSME, had said that an increasing population, “especially Muslims, is a threat to the social fabric, social harmony, and development of the country”. Rajasthan BJP MLA Bhanwari Lal had said that unlike Hindus, “Muslims are worried about (sic) how to take over the nation by increasing their population.”

Even Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stated that the two-child policy is aimed at ensuring "there is a population balance among various communities”.

Earlier in June, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had raked up a controversy by saying that, "We can solve numerous social ills in Assam, if immigrant Muslim community adopts decent family planning norms." He had also met with 150 Muslim intellectuals before announcing the incentives for two-child policy in Assam.

But how true are these allegations? We debunk a few myths.