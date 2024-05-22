ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Clip of Mahmood Madani Talking Against Asaduddin Owaisi Is Old!

The video could be traced back to November 2018 and is not recent as claimed.

A video of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Mahmood Madani is being shared on social media, where he says that the does not accept All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi as a leader of Indian Muslims is being shared on social media.

The claim: The clip, where Madani opines that Owaisi should restrict his leadership to Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, is being shared a recent video amid the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

  • Those sharing the video have questioned Madani, asking "Who are you to tell Muslims which leader they should chose?"

The video could be traced back to November 2018 and is not recent as claimed.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more posts sharing this video can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The video dates back to 2018 and is not a recent video.

How did we find out?: We ran a Google search with the keywords 'Madani I disagree with Asaduddin Owaisi', which led us to a Zee News report dated 11 November 2018.

  • We noticed that 22 seconds into the video, Madani makes the same statements as heard in the claim.

We also found social media posts on X and Facebook, where users had shared the same video in November 2018.

Conclusion: The video of Madani speaking against AIMIM president Owaisi is being falsely shared as a recent video.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

