Viral Image Showing Asaduddin Owaisi Holding Lord Ram's Photo Frame is Morphed

An image showing All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi accepting a photo frame of Hindu deity Ram from a group of people is going viral on social media.
The claim insinuates that Owaisi is resorting to tricks to show respect to Hindu religion because he is not going to win the elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image on Google.
This led us to a Facebook post from April 2018 shared by the official account of Owaisi.
The caption stated that the people from Dalit community of Mochi Colony thanked Owaisi for the development of Bahadurpura Constituency in Hyderabad.
We noticed that the photo frame showed Dr BR Ambedkar and didn't included lord Ram's image.
Here's a comparison:
Conclusion: An edited photo of AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi accepting a photo frame of Hindu deity Ram is going viral as real.
