Old Clip of Man Slapping Arvind Kejriwal Shared Amid 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

A video of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, taken during a roadshow, is being shared on social media. The clip, which shows a person slapping Kejriwal, is being shared with Tamil text, linking it to the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
How did we find out the truth?: Using simple keywords such as 'Arvind Kejriwal slapped', we looked for more details related to the video.
The search took us to the same video, shared by Hindustan Times' verified Facebook page on 4 May 2019.
Its caption mentioned that Kejriwal was slapped by an unknown man during an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area.
More details: Police had taken the man into custody, and identified him as 33-year-old Suresh, according to a report by The Indian Express.
AAP's verified X account had shared a post, talking about "negligence in the security" of Kejriwal, while calling it "an opposition sponsored attack."
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that Suresh was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The New Indian Express.
Conclusion: A five-year-old video of a man slapping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being shared amid the ongoing general elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)