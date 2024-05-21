Video of Tejashwi Yadav Playing PM Modi's Speech Against RJD Is Altered

A video showing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on a stage playing a recording of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a portable speaker is going viral on social media.
The clip carries PM Modi's statements about RJD's scams and the claim points out that Yadav is exposing his own party.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'Tejashwi Yadav plays PM Modi recording on speaker'.
This led us to several reports about this recent incident that happened on 30 April 2024 at Madhubani, Bihar.
Reports included Hindustan Times, The Quint, The Hindu, India Today and more.
The video carried in these reports shows Yadav playing a compilation of PM Modi's speeches from the last 10 years where he has made promises but Yadav points out that the PM hasn't fulfilled any of them.
A report also carried Yadav's post on X (formerly Twitter) which shared the original video.
He also states that he plays PM Modi's 'fake promises' made in the last 10 years.
What was really playing?: In the original video, the recording played by Yadav carried PM Modi’s statement against former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
He says, “What will the poor eat if inflation continues to rise like this? but, the Prime Minister is unwilling to address the issue of inflation due to his ego."
He further points out that the country's leaders don't care about the poor people of India as they have increased the prices of gas cylinders.
"I pledge that Delhi (central) government will give Rs 1.25 lakh crore of package," he adds.
He also mentions farmers but as claimed, he does not mention anything about RJD's scams.
This was also streamed live on RJD's official YouTube channel on 30 April 2024 and the viral video can be seen from the 27:13 timestamp.
By conducting a relevant keyword search on Google using 'PM Modi RJD scams speech', we came across a speech delivered by the PM on 27 June 2023 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
This was streamed live on PM Modi's official YouTube channel and the audio attached to the viral clip has been extracted from 1:52:50 timestamp from this video.
Conclusion: An altered video of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav playing PM Modi's speech on a speaker is going viral.
