Old Video Viral as Israeli Missile Hitting Hezbollah Militants at Lebanon Border

A video showing a missile hitting an area where uniformed men were sitting is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Hezbollah militants 'celebrating' Hamas' attack on the Lebanon-Israel border.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an Iranian video-sharing service, Aparat, carrying the same video.
This video was shared by Aparat on 1 September 2020 and it stated that it showed a rocket hitting an ISIS member.
We found another video on YouTube from 24 December 2018 which showed the same viral clip.
According to the Turkish title on this video, it showed members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
Although we haven't been able to confirm the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.
Conclusion: An old video is going viral to claim that it shows a rocket hitting Hezbollah Terrorists at Lebanon-Israel Border.
