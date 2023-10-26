ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Video Viral as Israeli Missile Hitting Hezbollah Militants at Lebanon Border

This video has been on the internet since 2018, predating the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video Viral as Israeli Missile Hitting Hezbollah Militants at Lebanon Border
A video showing a missile hitting an area where uniformed men were sitting is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Hezbollah militants 'celebrating' Hamas' attack on the Lebanon-Israel border.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screeshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

What's the truth?: The video is old and unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across an Iranian video-sharing service, Aparat, carrying the same video.

  • This video was shared by Aparat on 1 September 2020 and it stated that it showed a rocket hitting an ISIS member.

This video was shared by Aparat in 2020.

(Source: Aparat/Screenshot)

  • We found another video on YouTube from 24 December 2018 which showed the same viral clip.

  • According to the Turkish title on this video, it showed members of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

This video was shared in 2018.

(Source: YouTube page translated to English/Screenshot)

Although we haven't been able to confirm the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.

Conclusion: An old video is going viral to claim that it shows a rocket hitting Hezbollah Terrorists at Lebanon-Israel Border.

