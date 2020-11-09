Old Video from Canada Viral as Muslim Woman Assaulted in France

According to a report by CBC News dated 27 October, the policeman in the video, Alex Dunn, is on trial for assault causing bodily harm.

This video first surfaced in 2017 from Calgary in Canada, where Dunn arrested Dalia Kafi (the woman seen in the video) for breaching her court-imposed curfew. The video shows Kafi ducking away from Dunn as he tries to remove a scarf from her head to take a photo.

The CBC report adds that “after a brief struggle, Kafi, who is Black and was 26 years old at the time, was thrown to the ground with her hands still cuffed behind her back.”