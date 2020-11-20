Video Game Footage Viral as ‘IAF Airstrikes in PoK’

On Thursday, 20 November, several news channels, based on a report by news agency PTI, reported that the Indian Army had carried out ‘pinpoint strikes’ to destroy terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This claim was later refuted by the Indian Army.

Amid this, footage from a video game Arma 2 went viral on social media with several users passing it off as the “exclusive footage” of the attack.