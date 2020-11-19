No, This Isn’t A Polling Officer Alleging Voter Fraud in Bihar

A video of a woman alleging fraud in the counting of votes has gone viral with the false claim that she is a polling officer calling out the recently concluded election process in Bihar as “rigged.”

We found that the video actually shows Rashmi Borasi, the daughter of Congress leader Premchand Guddu from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The video was shot on 10 November when bypoll took place in MP.

Borasi, who had gone as Guddu’s election agent to overlook the process, alleged that the counting was biased towards the BJP at the Sanwer seat, where her father was contesting.