Reports of Indian Army Using ‘Pinpoint Strikes’ in PoK Fake: DGMO
“Reports of Indian Army’s action in PoK across the Line of Control are fake,” DGMO Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.
The Indian Army on Thursday, 19 November, put out a statement refuting reports of “pinpoint strikes” on terror launch pads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Army said there was no firing or ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday after reports emerged of the supposed strike.
“Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said.
The Army said reports that it carried out strikes on Thursday are “based on analysis of the ceasefire violations (CFV) that took place on 13 November. There has been no firing or CFV in LoC today”, reported PTI.
The report of “pinpoint strikes” has emerged a week after four Indian Army personnel, a BSF sub-inspector and six civilians were killed while four security forces personnel and eight civilians were injured in the firing by Pakistan during the multiple ceasefire violations between Gurez, Nowgam, Keran and Uri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian troops retaliated strongly, killing eight Pakistani soldiers and injuring 12 others, causing substantial damage to several launch pads.
‘Pak Is Supporting Cross-border Terrorism’: Sources to PTI
According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, reported Hindustan Times.
Referring to attempts of cross-border terrorism, the sources said to PTI that the "deep state" in Pakistan attempts to escape the scrutiny of global anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by fuelling unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by supporting terrorism and arming young militants, reported NDTV.
A new pattern being followed by Pakistan in "inciting" unrest and arming young people in Jammu and Kashmir is to avoid any trace of its involvement due to growing international pressure on it to take action against terror groups operating from its soil, sources said to PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
