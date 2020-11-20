Reports of Indian Army Using ‘Pinpoint Strikes’ in PoK Fake: DGMO

According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, reported Hindustan Times.

Referring to attempts of cross-border terrorism, the sources said to PTI that the "deep state" in Pakistan attempts to escape the scrutiny of global anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by fuelling unrest in Jammu and Kashmir by supporting terrorism and arming young militants, reported NDTV.

A new pattern being followed by Pakistan in "inciting" unrest and arming young people in Jammu and Kashmir is to avoid any trace of its involvement due to growing international pressure on it to take action against terror groups operating from its soil, sources said to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)