Old Image of Amit Shah Meeting Mamata Viral Ahead of WB Polls

An old image of Home Minister Amit Shah dining with Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that it is from a meeting conducted to discuss the upcoming elections in West Bengal.

However, the image is from February 2020 when the home minister travelled to Bhubaneswar to attend a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC).