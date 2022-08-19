Video of Clash Between a Coca Farmer and Police From Bolivia Shared as From J&K

A video showing a clash between a group of people is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows army personnel shooting at a stone pelter for attacking him in Jammu and Kashmir.

The clip shows a man throwing an object in the opposite direction when suddenly an explosion is heard followed by him collapsing on the street.

However, we found out that the video is not from Jammu and Kashmir but from Bolivia where the clash between coca growers and the police authorities was witnessed.