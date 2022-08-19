Video of Clash Between a Coca Farmer and Police From Bolivia Shared as From J&K
The video is from Bolivia where a clash between a coca farmer and police took place.
A video showing a clash between a group of people is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows army personnel shooting at a stone pelter for attacking him in Jammu and Kashmir.
The clip shows a man throwing an object in the opposite direction when suddenly an explosion is heard followed by him collapsing on the street.
However, we found out that the video is not from Jammu and Kashmir but from Bolivia where the clash between coca growers and the police authorities was witnessed.
CLAIM
Users on social media have shared the video with a claim that said, "जम्मू कश्मीर में एक पत्थरबाज ने फोजी के पत्थर मारा फोजी ने पत्थर का जवाब गोली से दिया."
[Translation: In Jammu and Kashmir, a stone pelter hit an army personnel with a stone, after which the army shot him with a bullet.]
Similar posts have been share here and here.
The Quint also recieved a query about the video on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND
On dividing the keyframes of the video using a video verfication tool, InVid, and conducting a reverse image search on them, we came across an article by a Spanish news website, Teletica from 8 August 2022.
The article carried the same viral video and stated that during demonstrations in Bolivia, a coca grower got injured after a dynamite exploded in his hand as he mistook it for a cigarette.
The article quoted the deputy minister of the Interior Regime, Ismael Téllez, as saying that two police officers and three coca growers got injured during the street clashes over the control of the plant's marketing in La Paz, Bolivia.
Several other Spanish news websites like Notigram and Bolivison TV reported about the same incident.
Recently, several protests are being witnessed in Bolivia between the coca farmers and the government. The Adepcoca Coca Growers Association is demanding the closure of an allegedly illegal parallel market which is being promoted by the government.
Evidently, a video from Bolivia showing clashes between the coca growers and the police is being falsely shared as a video from Jammu and Kashmir.
