2019 Clip From UP's Gorakhpur Shared as 'Indian Army Attacking Kashmiris'

A set of videos showing the police lathi-charging people running away from the spot is being shared on social media with a claim in Arabic that goes on to say that 'the Indian government is preparing a massive military campaign against Muslims in Kashmir.'

This video is followed by another video which shows an elderly man emotionally speaking about the violence in Kashmir.

However, our team found that the video dates back to 2019, when the police in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh clashed with people protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).