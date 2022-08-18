Jailed LeT Terrorist Fatally Shot After He Snatched Cop's Rifle, Fired at Police

A jailed Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was fatally shot after he snatched the rifle of a policeman and fired at a police team that had taken him to a spot near the International Border for a weapons recovery operation, officials said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said a policeman was also injured in the incident and was hospitalised.

He identified the terrorist as Mohd Ali Hussain alias ‘Qasim' alias ‘Jehangir' who was lodged at the Kot Balwal Jail.