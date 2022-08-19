WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Jawaharlal Nehru, Aamir Khan's Film & More

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical assault. Reader discretion advised.)

A video of a man brutally thrashing a boy in a classroom, in the presence of other students, is being shared on social media platforms. The 30-second clip is being linked to the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy in Rajasthan, who passed away on Saturday, 13 August, after his teacher beat him up for allegedly touching a pot of water.

The short clip shows the man hitting the crying child with a stick and later, beating him up with his hands as the child pleads for him to stop.