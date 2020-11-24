Twitter to Now Warn Users if They Try to Like a Labelled Tweet

Twitter on Tuesday, 24 November, announced it will now show a warning notification when the users try to like a labeled tweet. The micro-blogging platform began showing a warning before the 2020 US presidential election when the users tried to retweet a flagged tweet.

Now, the company has expanded the warning functionality which is rolling out on the Web and iOS first and will come to Android devices in the coming weeks.

"Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital," Twitter said.

"These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29 percent so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet," the company said in a tweet.

Twitter labeled nearly 300,000 tweets under its Civic Integrity Policy for content that was disputed and potentially misleading in the US election period from 27 October till 11 November.