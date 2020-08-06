Facebook, Twitter Crack Down on Trump & Team’s ‘Harmful’ Claims

Facebook and Twitter took on United States President Donald Trump and his campaign on Wednesday, 5 August, by deleting a post in which he claims children are almost immune to the COVID-19 virus.

While Twitter has previously restricted posts by Trump, this is the first time Facebook has taken down a post by Donald Trump’s campaign for spreading coronavirus-related misinformation.

Speaking by telephone with Fox News on Wednesday, Trump argued it was time for all schools nationwide to reopen. "If you look at children, children are almost – and I would almost say definitely – almost immune from this disease,” he told the anchors.

The US public health advise has made it clear that children are also immune to the virus and enjoy no special immunity. The Trump campaign shot back, accusing Facebook of "flagrant bias".