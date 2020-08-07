Fake Alert: That’s Not Disha Salian With Sooraj Pancholi

Many conspiracy theories have been woven around the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager Disha Salian. The most recent one links actor Sooraj Pancholi with the duo.

Several users on the internet shared pictures of Pancholi with his friends, identifying one of them as Salian, to counter the claim that he didn't know her. However, we found that the images are not of Salian but Pancholi’s friend, Anushri Gaur.