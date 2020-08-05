Fake Insta Accounts Emerge in UPSC AIR 93 Aishwarya Sheoran’s Name

Further, The Quint reached out to Sheoran, who confirmed that none of these accounts belonged to her.

“I’ve said it in all the interviews that I am not on any social media platform. All the handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are all fake,” Sheoran said, adding that she had not returned to any of the platforms since her news had broken either.

She also said that some of these accounts had come to her notice as well and that these fake accounts could become an issue for her as well.