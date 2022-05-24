World Schizophrenia Day 2022: Debunking 5 Schizophrenia Myths With An Expert

3 in every 1000 Indians suffer from schizophrenia. With a population of over 1.7 billion, on average, that's over 35 lakh Indians who have schizophrenia. With little support and awareness about how schizophrenia affects them, and with overwhelming fear of being called "crazy", many people don't get the help they need.

On World Schizophrenia Day, we spoke to psychiatrist Dr. Debanjan Banerjee to debunk some of the common myths about schizophrenia, and take a look at how they not only hinder treatment, but also spread fear and misconceptions about the disease.