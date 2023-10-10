AMU Students Booked for Pro-Palestine Slogans; Minister Says 'All Terrorists'

An act of showing solidarity for Palestine amid the recent clashes between Israel and Hamas, has come at a heavy price for students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). More than four students have been booked by the local police for carrying out a protest march.

During the night of 8 October, hundreds of AMU students took out a protest march from their Duct Point to the Bab-e-Syed gate of the campus. Videos accessed by The Quint shows them holding posters and raising slogans in support of the Palestinian cause and against the systemic oppression by Israel.

However, the police swung into action and filed an FIR, naming four students - Atif, Khalid, Naved and Kamran among others - alleging that they raised "objectionable" slogans.

Meanwhile, UP labour minister Dr Raghuraj Singh has openly called AMU "a hub of terrorists."