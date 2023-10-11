Children in Palestine & Israel Continue To Suffer With International Law Ignored

Among the hundreds already dead in the latest hostilities between Israel and Hamas, very many are children. And despite the killing of children being invoked by both sides as evidence of their enemy’s brutality, the death toll will no doubt continue to rise.

Because for decades now, neither Israel nor Hamas has shown any willingness to abide by a basic principle of international humanitarian law – that at times of conflict, every effort should be made to spare the young.

This aspect of the conflict rarely receives the attention it deserves from politicians or the media. And even charities working in the region often don’t address the issue as they’d like to. However, researchers such as myself have been able to highlight how significantly children’s lives are affected.

The indiscriminate launch of rockets into Israel has exposed children there to trauma, injury and death. Meanwhile, countless Palestinian children die in bombardments of the Gaza Strip. In the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the killing of Palestinian children is a frequent occurrence that invariably goes unpunished.