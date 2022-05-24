No, Shashi Tharoor Didn't Dance at Congress' Chintan Shivir In Udaipur
The video shows Shashi Tharoor dancing to the election song composed by Mahila Congress Committee in Kochi.
A video that shows Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dancing to the tune of Bollywood song 'No Entry,' is being shared with a claim that this incident took place at Indian National Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur.
The text, along with the video, takes a dig at Tharoor and the Congress leadership to say that it shows him "thinking" at the three-day meet.
However, we found that the video is edited. Firstly, it shows Tharoor in Kerala at the election campaign of United Democratic Front's (UDF) candidate, Uma Thomas.
Secondly, the video has been edited to add the song. In the original video, he can be seen shaking a leg to an election song composed by Mahila Congress.
CLAIM
The caption along with the viral video read, "उदयपुर राजस्थान में आयोजित कांग्रेस के चिंतन शिविर में चिंतनशील मुद्रा में शशि थरुर जी, बन्दा पूरे समय अपने मिशन में लगा रहता है"
[Translation: Shashi Tharoor thinking at Congress' Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. This man is always absorbed in his mission.]
WHAT WE FOUND
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and a ran reverse image search on them.
This led us to a news report by Malayalam daily, Mathrubhumi, published on 19 May.
The report mentioned that Tharoor danced with Mahila Congress activists during a programme organised for UDF candidate Uma Thomas’ election campaign in Thrikkakkara, Kochi.
Tharoor danced to the election song, which was composed by the Mahila Congress committee. The campaign song is a parody of the famous Malayalam song, Parudeesa.
Tharoor took to Twitter to share a video with a caption that read, "Swaying to our campaign song with @MahilaCongress chief @AdvJebiMather & her colleagues! Who says election campaigning is always dull? #Thrikakkara (sic)."
He also shared the viral video on his official Twitter account. The Bollywood song heard in the viral video cannot be heard in the original version.
Clearly, Shashi Tharoor was enjoying the new campaign song with the Mahila Congress at Kochi and not dancing at the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur, as claimed.
