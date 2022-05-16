ADVERTISEMENT

No, Congress Didn’t Use Pakistan Flag Colours at Rajasthan’s Chintan Shivir

Other visuals from the Chintan Shivir show that the ceiling was made with saffron, white and green fabric.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
No, Congress Didn’t Use Pakistan Flag Colours at Rajasthan’s Chintan Shivir
i

A photo from the Indian National Congress' three-day-long Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared to claim that the party used green and white colours – which are also the colours of Pakistan's national flag – to cover the top of the room where the leaders met.

The users have also pointed out that the carpets laid on the floor were saffron in colour.

However, the claim is false. Other photos shared by Congress' accounts show that all three colours of the Indian tricolour were used to form the cloth ceiling, and not just green and white as the claim states.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Has a Mazar Been Built on Temple Land in Kurukshetra?

Fact-Check: Has a Mazar Been Built on Temple Land in Kurukshetra?
ADVERTISEMENT

CLAIM

The photo is being shared with text in Hindi, that says –

"ऊपर पाकिस्तान के झंडे का दोनों रंग और नीचे भगवा रंग! ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है !"

[Translation: The Pakistani flag's colours are on top and saffron on the bottom! This photo is from the ongoing Congress Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan!]

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this tweet can be viewed <a href="https://perma.cc/3FMU-YY97">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this tweet can be viewed here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archives of more social media posts with the same can be seen here, here, here and here.

Also Read

BJP Leaders Share Pic of Signboard To Falsely Claim Dump Outside Mohalla Clinic

BJP Leaders Share Pic of Signboard To Falsely Claim Dump Outside Mohalla Clinic

WHAT WE FOUND

We looked for visuals of the Chintan Shivir – which was held from 14 to 16 May in Udaipur, Rajasthan – on the party's leaders' verified social media accounts.

The search led us to a tweet on Congress' social media department's chairperson Rohan Gupta's account, which carried multiple photos of the event, including the one seen in the claim.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress' Social Media Chairperson Rohan Gupta shared visuals from the&nbsp;<em>Shivir</em>.</p></div>

Congress' Social Media Chairperson Rohan Gupta shared visuals from the Shivir.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Here, we saw that one of the photos showed a portion of the ceiling that had saffron fabric as well.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>One photo showed saffron fabric on the top left corner.</p></div>

One photo showed saffron fabric on the top left corner.

(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)

We then looked for more visuals of the event and came across a tweet from the Congress' verified account, which carried a video.

The thumbnail of the video shows the colours of the tricolour used to make the ceiling of the structure.

The party's YouTube channel also shared visuals of the event. The thumbnail of a video of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's closing remarks at the Shivir also showed the tricolour ceiling.

Clearly, three colours of the Indian national flag were used to decorate the ceiling of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir meet in Rajasthan.

Also Read

Viral Claim About Karnataka Burqa-Clad Girl Muskan's Death Is Hoax!

Viral Claim About Karnataka Burqa-Clad Girl Muskan's Death Is Hoax!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Padmashree Pande
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×