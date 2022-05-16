No, Congress Didn’t Use Pakistan Flag Colours at Rajasthan’s Chintan Shivir
Other visuals from the Chintan Shivir show that the ceiling was made with saffron, white and green fabric.
A photo from the Indian National Congress' three-day-long Chintan Shivir held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, is being shared to claim that the party used green and white colours – which are also the colours of Pakistan's national flag – to cover the top of the room where the leaders met.
The users have also pointed out that the carpets laid on the floor were saffron in colour.
However, the claim is false. Other photos shared by Congress' accounts show that all three colours of the Indian tricolour were used to form the cloth ceiling, and not just green and white as the claim states.
CLAIM
The photo is being shared with text in Hindi, that says –
"ऊपर पाकिस्तान के झंडे का दोनों रंग और नीचे भगवा रंग! ये राजस्थान के उदयपुर में चल रहे कांग्रेस पार्टी के चिंतन शिविर की तस्वीर है !"
[Translation: The Pakistani flag's colours are on top and saffron on the bottom! This photo is from the ongoing Congress Chintan Shivir in Rajasthan!]
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked for visuals of the Chintan Shivir – which was held from 14 to 16 May in Udaipur, Rajasthan – on the party's leaders' verified social media accounts.
The search led us to a tweet on Congress' social media department's chairperson Rohan Gupta's account, which carried multiple photos of the event, including the one seen in the claim.
Here, we saw that one of the photos showed a portion of the ceiling that had saffron fabric as well.
We then looked for more visuals of the event and came across a tweet from the Congress' verified account, which carried a video.
The thumbnail of the video shows the colours of the tricolour used to make the ceiling of the structure.
The party's YouTube channel also shared visuals of the event. The thumbnail of a video of Congress President Sonia Gandhi's closing remarks at the Shivir also showed the tricolour ceiling.
Clearly, three colours of the Indian national flag were used to decorate the ceiling of the Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir meet in Rajasthan.
