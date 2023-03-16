Fact-Check: No, Jama Masjid’s Imam Bukhari Has Not Joined the BJP

A video showing a man putting garlands around Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid, is going viral on the internet. In the clip, Bukhari can be seen standing next to former Union Health Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harsh Vardhan.

What's the claim?: The video, which shows a BJP poster in the background, is being shared to claim that Imam Bukhari has joined the party.