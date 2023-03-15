Fact-Check: Viral Dainik Jagran Clipping About ‘One Colony, One Goat’ Is Edited!
The graphic is edited. The original one was part of a campaign which promoted the message of eco-friendly Holi.
A graphic which reads "Ek Mohalla, Ek Bakra" (Translation: One colony, one goat) is going viral on the internet.
What are users claiming?: Several users have shared the graphic claiming it to be an initiative by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran for the festival of Bakrid.
Are these claims true?: No, the viral graphic is edited.
The original one was published by Dainik Jagran on 4 March, which urged people to celebrate eco-friendly Holi.
It said, "Ek Mohalla, Ek Holika." (Translation: One colony, One Holika)
Ashutosh Shukla, the newspaper's Uttar Pradesh edition editor told The Quint that the viral graphic is "fake."
How did we find out?: We reached out to Dainik Jagran's fact-checking arm Vishvas News, who shared a picture of the original graphic published in the newspaper.
It translates to "One colony, one Holika," urging people to celebrate eco-friendly Holi by igniting one Holika pyre per colony. It argues that it will minimise pollution and increase a sense of togetherness.
On comparing both the images, we found that the viral image has been edited.
We also found a report published on Dainik Jagran on 8 March. It mentioned the impact of its campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh.
Jagran's UP editor clarifies: In a statement, Ashutosh Shukla said that the newspaper does not have any campaign by that name.
He also said, "Dainik Jagran's campaign is 'Ek Mohalla, Ek Holika', which is an environmental protection campaign. Advertisements of our campaign have been published many times before."
A tweet posted on 7 March on the official handle of Hardoi Police spoke about the impact of the newspaper's campaign during the celebration of Holika Dahan.
Conclusion: An edited graphic attributed to Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran is being shared in the context of the festival of Bakrid.
