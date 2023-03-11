Tripura Politics: With BJP Back In Power, TIPRA Motha's Tribal Goals May Bounce

TIPRA Motha once again has emerged as the dominant player in the tribal belt. In fact in Takarjala (ST), it secured a huge 86.81% of votes. Apart from Takarjala, the party secured more than 60% of votes in constituencies like Simna (ST), Mandaibazar (ST), Ramchandraghat (ST) and Asharambari (ST).

However, the elections also revealed that the party’s appeal hasn’t resonated with all the tribals. In the 20 ST seats, the average vote of Motha is 45.29%. The average vote of the BJP-IPFT alliance in the ST seats is 29.09% while the average figure for Left-Congress is 21.55%.

This shows that despite the Motha wave, the BJP-led NDA has been able to retain its base in comparison to the last ADC elections of 2021. On the other hand, the Left seems to have not only retained its base but also has been able to marginally increase its votes in comparison to the last ADC polls.

Significantly, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), ruled by TIPRA Motha, Purna Chandra Jamatia lost to BJP’s Rampada Jamatia who was the tribal affairs minister in the last Saha-led government from the Bagma (ST) seat.

BJP secured 38.74% votes while Motha got 34.6% votes. CPM’s Naresh Jamatia, a former state minister bagged 25.08% votes. Even at the height of the Motha wave, the CEM of ADC lost his seat to BJP as a sizeable portion of the anti-BJP vote went into CPM’s account. This clearly indicates that not all tribals are supporters of Motha.