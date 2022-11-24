'No Ban on Entry of Women in Jama Masjid But Will Increase Scrutiny': Shahi Imam

Hours after posting an order on a board on Thursday, 24 November, banning the entry of lone women in Delhi's Jama Masjid, the Shahi Imam of the mosque changed his stance and claimed that "there is no such restriction on women" but added that lone women who wish to enter the mosque by themselves "will be scrutinised to ensure they are only here to pray and nothing else."

Syed Ahmed Bukhari, the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, told The Quint, "It is only a measure to prevent those who treat the mosque like a park to meet their boyfriends and make TikToks with them”.

He added, "Women can still very much come to the mosque to pray. They can come with their families, their husbands, their teachers. This isn’t an order banning entry of women in the mosque whatsoever."

On Thursday morning, pictures of a new message on a board posted outside the mosque was widely shared on social media. The board read ‘Jama Masjid mein ladki ya ladkiyo ka akela daakhla mana hai.’ (Entry of lone woman or women in Jama Masjid is prohibited).