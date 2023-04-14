Fact-Check: This Video of Girls Misbehaving With Cop is Scripted!
The video was uploaded by one 'Amar Kataria,' who specified that it was a scripted one.
A video which shows an altercation between two girls and police personnel is being widely shared on social media to state that the girls, who were not just rash driving but were also drunk, were misbehaving with the cop.
What's in the video?: The snippet that's viral on Twitter and Facebook is over two minutes long and shows the altercation. The clip is being shared with a text in Hindi which reads, "कोल्डड्रिंक में शराब पी रही पापा की परियों को पुलिस ने पकडा .. फिर उसके बाद देखिए क्या हुआ."
(Translation: Papa's darling daughters were caught by this police personnel for drinking alcohol while driving... see what happened next.)
Tell me what's the truth already!: Well, the video is scripted. A longer version of the video could be found on the actor's Facebook handle, where he had clarified that it was made for 'raising awareness'.
How did you get to that?: On carefully hearing the viral clip, we noticed that the man identifies himself as 'Amar Kataria'. Using this as a clue, we looked him up on Facebook and came across his profile.
A longer version of the same video was uploaded there on 4 April. The caption clearly mentioned that it was a scripted video.
The caption stated, "यह वीडियो सामाजिक जागरूकता के लिए बनाई गई है इसका वास्तिवका से कोई तालुक नहीं है इस वीडियो में परफॉर्म करने वाले सभी कलाकार है |और यह वीडियो स्क्रिप्टेड है |" (Translation: This video has been created to raise awareness and is not a real incident. All the people seen in the video are actors. This is a scripted video.)
We went through Kataria's profile and found several other videos in which he is dressed as a cop and talking about road safety measures.
While scouring his profile, we also came across a Reel where he introduces himself as an actor and talks about his upcoming web series.
The same videos could be found on his Instagram profile, where he identifies himself as an actor.
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Scripted video
