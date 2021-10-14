Did Uttarakhand BJP Minister Rebel Against the Party? No, Image is Edited

A photograph of BJP Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has gone viral with a claim that she painted walls with slogans criticising her party. Arya is the Cabinet Minister of Women and Child Welfare, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairy in the current Uttarakhand government.

The claim comes days after two BJP Uttarakhand leaders – transport minister Yashpal Arya and his son Sanjeev Arya – left the party to rejoin the Congress party ahead of the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly elections next year.

However, we found that the photograph was an edited one. The original image posted on her official Facebook page shows her writing, "Ab ki baar 60 par" which means the party claims that it'll win more than 60 seats in the 70 seat Assembly.