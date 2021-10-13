Rajnath Singh Says Gandhi Asked Savarkar to File Mercy Petitions, But Did He?

As per the records available on Gandhi Sevagram Ashram, in response to a letter written by Dr Narayan Damodar Savarkar (younger brother of VD Savarkar) on Savarkar brothers' release, Gandhi wrote on 25 January 1920:

"I have your letter. It is difficult to advise you. I suggest, however, your framing a brief petition setting forth the facts of the case bringing out in clear relief the fact that the offence committed by your brother was purely political. I suggest this in order that it would be possible to concentrate public attention on the case. Meanwhile as I have said to you in an earlier letter, I am moving in the matter in my own way."