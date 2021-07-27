Old Clip on Badrinath Temple Falsely Linked to AAP Fighting 2022 U'khand Polls

A video of a man claiming that Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand should be handed over to the Muslim community is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the "early trends" as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to contest Uttarakhand Assembly elections in 2022.

However, the video dates back to 2017 when Maulana Abdul Latif Qasmi, vice president of Darul Uloom Niswan, made the controversial remark.