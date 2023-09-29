ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019

Old Video of Police Beating Women Protestors in Ranchi Shared as Madhya Pradesh

This video dates back to 2019 and shows police beating protesting Anganwadi workers in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Video of Police Beating Women Protestors in Ranchi Shared as Madhya Pradesh
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing policemen violently beating women protestors with sticks is going viral on social media to claim that this recently happened in Madhya Pradesh.

An archive of the post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(You can view more archives of similar claims here and here.)

Is the viral video really from MP?: No, this video is from Ranchi, Jharkhand and dates back to September 2019.

  • It shows police beating workers of Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh.

Also Read

Does This Video Show Police Beating Rioters in Haryana’s Mewat? No!

Does This Video Show Police Beating Rioters in Haryana’s Mewat? No!
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across several old news reports carrying the same video.

  • One of the reports by The Quint from 25 September 2019 stated that several Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaka Sangh workers who were protesting in Jharkhand's Ranchi were beaten up by the police.

  • This happened on 24 September, the 40th consecutive day of their protest.

This video is from 2019 and is from Jharkhand.

(Source: TQ/Screenshot)

More about 2019 protest: The Anganwadi workers had demanded that they should be declared as government workers and till then, the sevikas should be paid Rs 18,000 and sahayakas should be paid Rs 9,000.

  • The demands also included that retirement age of workers should be increased to 65 from 60 years.

  • Further, at retirement sevikas should be given Rs 5 lakh and sahayakas should be given Rs 3 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This video also went viral in the past with a different claim stating that this clip was from Assam. You can read our fact-check here.

Conclusion: Clearly, this viral video does not show police beating women protestors in Madhya Pradesh, it is an old clip from Jharkhand.

Also Read

Old Video of UP Police Beating SP Workers Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Row

Old Video of UP Police Beating SP Workers Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Row

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Ranchi   Fact Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×