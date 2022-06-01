Old Video of UP Police Beating SP Workers Falsely Linked to Gyanvapi Row

Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on some of them.

We came across a tweet by Samajwadi Party (SP) that included the viral video. This was tweeted on 3 July 2021.

The tweet read in Hindi, "The lathicharge done by police on the SP workers in Prayagraj on the orders of the chief minister is highly condemnable. The hollow celebration of victory achieved by suppression of power will not last long. The youth, farmers, women, daughters of the state will form the SP government in 2022."