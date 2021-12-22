No, Video Doesn't Show People Raising Slogans Against PM Modi in Varanasi
We found that the crowd was cheering and raising slogans in support of the prime minister.
A video of people purportedly raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being shared on social media.
The video, which is shared with text questioning the "unique popularity" of PM Modi, shows a crowd chanting slogans as both leaders walk away from them.
However, we found that the video is being shared with a false claim. The video shows PM Modi's recent visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where the crowd raised slogans in support of him.
CLAIM
The clip is being shared with a claim in Hindi, which insinuates that the crowd in the video raised slogans against the Prime Minister after he went around with security detail and did not interact with them.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we fragmented the video into multiple keyframes and ran reverse image searches on them. The results led us to a clearer version of the video uploaded by Twitter user 'Know Your Nation'.
In other tweets published by the account on the same day, the user noted that the video showed visuals of PM Modi inspecting Kashi, past midnight as the crowd cheered.
Using relevant keywords, we looked up news reports of the Prime Minister's visit to the city of Varanasi. We came across video reports around 14 December, which reported on his inspection of the Benaras railway station post-midnight by uploaded to Hindustan Times and DNA's verified YouTube channels.
The Times of India also published a report on the event on 14 December, which carried the same visuals as seen in the viral video, which start 18 seconds into the report.
As per TOI's video report, people had gathered on the streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi as he went out for a late-night inspection of the newly inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Benaras railway station.
On seeing PM Modi, the crowd raised slogans such as "Modiji Zindabad" and "Har Har Modi". The report shows visuals of him waving to the people as he made his way into the temple, surrounded by his security detail.
Evidently, people did not raise slogans against PM Modi. The video is originally from his recent visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, where crowds chanted slogans supporting him.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
