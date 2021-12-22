New Zealand Political Poster With 'No Jab No Job' Warning is Morphed
The original billboard photo is of the 2020 election campaign and the text reads "Let's keep moving".
Social media users are sharing a photo of a billboard of New Zealand's Labour Party featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with a claim that it asks people to get the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, failing which one would not be eligible for jobs.
However, we found the text on the billboard has been altered. In the original election campaign billboard from August 2020, the text said, "Let's keep moving".
CLAIM
The photo is being shared along with the claim that this billboard has come up in New Zealand.
The text on the billboard reads, "Remember to book your Christmas booster! Each booster gives you up to six months worth of freedoms!*”. It goes on add in the text, "No Jab No Job, no refunds.(sic)"
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a reverse image search on the photo and a Google search result led us to website that posts memes, called "iFunny", where we found the photo.
We further conducted a reverse image search along with the keyword 'Jacinda Ardern billboard' and found one similar looking image on Google images.
We found the original image on the website of 'New Zealand election ads', a website that "functions as an archive for students, researchers, and the public, allowing easy access to election ads" for research purpose.
The caption of the image read: Labour Party - 2020 General Election.
We also found the larger version of the image on stock photography website Shutterstock and the caption read, "Auckland, New Zealand August 8, 2020 : New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern political campaign sign.(sic)"
Here's a comparison between the two images.
Further, we also found an article about the altered billboard in New Zealand-based news website Newshub.
Clearly, a digitally altered photo of an election advertisement is being shared as the Jacinda Ardern-led Labour party saying "No Jab No Jobs".
