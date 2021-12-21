This Video is Neither From Gorakhpur, Nor Does it Show Public Anger Against BJP

A video which shows several men damaging cars with sticks and stones is being shared with a claim that it shows public anger against a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

The claim comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state which are scheduled for early 2022 in which the BJP is fighting to retain power.

However, we found that though the video is recent and is from Uttar Pradesh, it shows clashes that broke out between the supporters of former cabinet minister and BJP leader Raja Aridaman Singh and ex-block pramukh Sugreev Singh Chauhan in Agra on 7 December.

Reportedly, a dozen people were injured and seven cars were damaged in the clashes.