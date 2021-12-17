Photograph From Bangladesh Shared as Muslims Offering Namaz in India

A photograph showing a huge number of people offering namaz on a busy road was shared by several social media users, including Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fatah, with a claim that it was from India.

The claim comes amid a row stirred up by right-wing groups who have been protesting against people offering Friday namaz in public spaces in Gurugram.

However, we found that the photograph, which dates back to 2020, was from Dhaka, Bangladesh and not India. The photograph showed Muslims performing Friday prayers at the "Biswa Ijtema" — an annual gathering of Muslims on the banks of the Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of Dhaka.