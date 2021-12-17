Video of People Pushing Plane On Runway is From India? Nope!
The video is from Nepal and shows passengers pushing a lightweight Tara Air flight after one of its tyres had burst.
A video of a group of men pushing an aircraft is being shared on social media, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'ache din' (good days) slogan, which became popular during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
However, we found that the video is from Nepal, and shows passengers pushing a lightweight Tara Air flight on the runway of Bajura airport in Kolti, Nepal, after one of its tyres had reportedly burst.
CLAIM
The video was shared on Facebook by one user with a claim in Hindi that read, "कितने अच्छे दिन आ गए...हवाई जहाज भी ध्क्का देकर चला रहे है."
(Translation: Good days have come... aeroplanes are being pushed.)
The video has over 1,100 views at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help of InVid, a video verification tool, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search result led us to an article by The Indian Express from 5 December.
It read that the incident took place at Bajura airport in Nepal's Kolti, where passengers had pushed a lightweight Tara Air flight, trying to move it across the runway after one of its tyres had burst and blocked the runway.
The video was also posted by a Twitter user on 1 December with the caption in Nepali that read, "सायद हाम्राे नेपालमा मात्र होला!"
(Translation: Probably only in our Nepal.)
The video has over 69,000 views at the time of writing this article.
Further, using relevant keywords in Nepali, we also found that the news was reported by various Nepali media websites.
A report by 'Himalaya Post' read that the incident took place when the Tara Air 9N-AEV aircraft had landed at Bajura airport from Simkot in Humla district of Nepal.
Other Nepali news reports can be seen here and here.
A clearer version of the video can be seen in this Facebook video posted by Kathmandu-based news website Shilapatra.
Evidently, a video from Nepal is being shared with the false claim that the incident occurred in India.
(The story was first debunked by Factly.)
