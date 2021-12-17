Right-Wing Groups Disrupt Namaz in Gurugram, Impose 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' Slogans

Members belonging to right-wing outfits on Friday, 17 December, disrupted namaz in Udyog Vihar Phase 5, when they heckled people who were present at the site to offer their prayers into raising slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Hindustan Zindabad".

Visuals of the incursion emerged on social media on Friday, which captured the right-wing members screaming at the namazis. "Saare kyun nahi bol rahe hain (why isn't everyone chanting?)" a man can be heard saying in the video.

Altaf Ahmad, the co-founder of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch took to Twitter on Friday and wrote, "Right-wing groups are defining how Juma Namaz will be offered and where it will be offered."