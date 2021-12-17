ABP News Predicted BSP Will Win Majority Votes in UP? No, It's an Old Bulletin

A series of images from an ABP News show predicting that the Bahujan Samajwadi Party would win 185 out of 403 seats if elections were held today has gone viral ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Three of the four viral images claim that the predictions were based on an ABP News-Neilsen poll, while the fourth image was a statement made by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy predicting Mayawati's victory.

However, we found that the images were from a 2016 show and the opinion poll was conducted in the run-up to the 2017 Assembly election in UP.

An edited version of the graphic was previously viral, which claimed that the opinion poll predicted a Samajwadi Party victory in 2022.

The graphics carrying Swamy's statement was also an old one. The original statement was published in a 2017 show and was edited to replace "Donald Trump" with current US President "Joe Biden".