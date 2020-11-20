Old Video Shared as Indian Navy’s Diwali Celebrations

We extracted the keyframes using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension and conducted a reverse image search on selected keyframes.

While going through the results, we came across a longer version of the viral video posted on YouTube in 2016 that was titled, “Lit up warships of the Indian Navy fire flares on the Bay of Bengal”.

The description of the video said, “Illuminated warships and fireworks on Eastern Naval Command during International Fleet Review organised by Indian Navy.”

We looked up “International Fleet Review 2016” on Google and found news reports which contained screenshots from the viral video. The Quint too reported on the event in photo-story published on 3 February 2016.