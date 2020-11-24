Candles Cause More Air Pollution Than Crackers? Experts Disagree!

With several states imposing a ban on firecrackers this Diwali, several social media users shared a post which falsely suggests that the air pollution caused by a candle is more than that of firecrackers.

The post compares the carbon dioxide (CO2) produced by a candle and a firecracker to state that candles should be banned during Christmas celebrations, since they cause much more pollution.

However, The Quint spoke to experts in chemical engineering who stated that the comparison is unfair, and firecrackers are more harmful to our health and the environment than candles due to the other hazardous chemicals present in them.