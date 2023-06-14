ADVERTISEMENT

Fact-Check: Old Video of Shipwreck From USA Shared as Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy

News reports confirmed that the video is from USA and unrelated to India.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Fact-Check: Old Video of Shipwreck From USA Shared as Effect of Cyclone Biparjoy
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video is going viral on social media with the claim of a shipwreck along the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy is due to set in.

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Gujarat's Kutch and Saurashtra districts on 15 June and over 20,000 people have already been evacuated.

What is the claim?: The claim read that due to the occurrence of Cyclone Biparjoy, a shipwreck has happened. It further says that the IMD has issued a high alert along the coasts of Mumbai and Gujarat.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar posts can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: The video is of a boat that was overturned due to hazardous weather in the Pacific Ocean. This video is from the United States of America (USA) and not from the Gujarat coast, as claimed.

Also Read

Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy

Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we found out?: We did a Google reverse image search on the viral video.

  • This led us to many news articles by different organisations.

  • A BBC report from February on rough seas off the Pacific coast of the US had the same viral video.

  • It further read that the coastguard was attempting to rescue a person from the boat. In the process, the boat capsized due to the severe weather conditions.

  • The Guardian also reported the news about the overturned boat along the same lines as BBC, on 5 February.

ADVERTISEMENT

We compared the frames of both the videos and came across similarities. 

(Source: BBC/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

Also Read

Old Video of Tides Hitting a Bridge Viral as Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat

Old Video of Tides Hitting a Bridge Viral as Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest on Cyclone Biparjoy:

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a 'Red Alert' for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat.

  • Cyclone Biparjoy, which has been categorised as a "very severe cyclonic storm", is expected to cross the Gujarat coast on 15 June.

  • The states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience rainfall due to the depression.

Conclusion: The video is from the Pacific Ocean, USA and is being falsely linked with Cyclone Biparjoy in India.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Video of Karnataka Football Team From March Goes Viral as Recent

Fact-Check: Video of Karnataka Football Team From March Goes Viral as Recent
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  IMD   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×