ADVERTISEMENT

Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy

This video does not show Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, it is an old video from Spain.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing extremely high tides crashing onto a walkway is going viral on the internet to claim that this video shows the affect of Cyclone Biparjoy at Madhavpur, Gujarat.

About Cyclone Biparjoy: The cyclone in the Arabian Sea has now moved slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on 15 June, as per the India Meteorological Department.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the video from Gujarat?: We found out that this video is from the coastal city of San Sebastián in Spain and could be traced back to January 2021.

Also Read

Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Kuki Terrorists' Using Drones in Manipur

Video From Myanmar Falsely Shared as 'Kuki Terrorists' Using Drones in Manipur
ADVERTISEMENT

The viral video is old: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and reverse searched them on Yandex, which led us to a YouTube video.

  • This video was uploaded in January 2021 and was a longer version of the viral one.

  • The viral visuals can be seen from the 01:45 timestamp in the YouTube video.

  • The description of the video mentioned that it was shot in northern Spain.

The viral video was shot in Spain, not Gujarat: We also found another video uploaded on Instagram posts that carried similar visuals to the viral video.

  • The video was shared in December 2020, and the captions read: "Big Waves at San Sebastián Uhinak Donostian (sic)." [Translation: Big Waves at San Sebastián Donostian waves).]

Also Read

Old Video of Cloud Cover Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Asani from Andhra Pradesh

Old Video of Cloud Cover Shared as Visuals of Cyclone Asani from Andhra Pradesh

We found the location on Google's street view: Taking a cue, we looked for Donostia-San Sebastián, a coastal city by the Bay of Biscay in northern Spain on Google Maps.

  • We were able to establish the exact location of the viral video as Pasealekua Berria, Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.

  • On comparing, we found several similar elements in the Street View images and the viral visuals.

  • For instance, low railings and a wall along with it can be seen in both. Similarly, a lamp post is also present in both visuals.

Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

  • Further, a geometrical structure can be seen in the viral video that closely resembles the structure visible on Google Maps' street view.

Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Even the turning of the road is similar in both the visuals.

Left: Street view on Google Maps. Right: Viral video.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Clearly, the viral video is from Spain and does not show Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Visuals of Marina Beach Falsely Linked to Cyclone Mandous

Fact-Check: Old Visuals of Marina Beach Falsely Linked to Cyclone Mandous

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Gujarat   Spain   Fact Check 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×