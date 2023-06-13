Old Video of High Tides From Spain Goes Viral as Visuals of Cyclone Biparjoy

A video showing extremely high tides crashing onto a walkway is going viral on the internet to claim that this video shows the affect of Cyclone Biparjoy at Madhavpur, Gujarat.
About Cyclone Biparjoy: The cyclone in the Arabian Sea has now moved slightly east towards the northern Gujarat coast, with a landfall expected on 15 June, as per the India Meteorological Department.
The viral video is old: We divided the viral video into multiple keyframes and reverse searched them on Yandex, which led us to a YouTube video.
This video was uploaded in January 2021 and was a longer version of the viral one.
The viral visuals can be seen from the 01:45 timestamp in the YouTube video.
The description of the video mentioned that it was shot in northern Spain.
The viral video was shot in Spain, not Gujarat: We also found another video uploaded on Instagram posts that carried similar visuals to the viral video.
The video was shared in December 2020, and the captions read: "Big Waves at San Sebastián Uhinak Donostian (sic)." [Translation: Big Waves at San Sebastián Donostian waves).]
We found the location on Google's street view: Taking a cue, we looked for Donostia-San Sebastián, a coastal city by the Bay of Biscay in northern Spain on Google Maps.
We were able to establish the exact location of the viral video as Pasealekua Berria, Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain.
On comparing, we found several similar elements in the Street View images and the viral visuals.
For instance, low railings and a wall along with it can be seen in both. Similarly, a lamp post is also present in both visuals.
Further, a geometrical structure can be seen in the viral video that closely resembles the structure visible on Google Maps' street view.
Even the turning of the road is similar in both the visuals.
Conclusion: Clearly, the viral video is from Spain and does not show Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat.
