Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Linked to the Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video showing several cars mounted with Egypt’s flags is being shared with the claim that Egypt is driving up to the Gaza border to demand its opening and fight on the side of Palestine against Israeli forces.

The text written over the video translates to, "Open your limits and prepare to support our brothers, sons of Ali, prepare to support. In Palestine, the Bedouins of Egypt. (sic)" (translated from Arabic to English using Google Translate.) Along with the flag of Egypt in the text, the flag of Sudan is also there.