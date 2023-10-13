Israel Orders Evacuation of 1.1 Million People From North Gaza Within 24 Hours

Israel on Friday, 13 October, ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza within 24 hours, a United Nations (UN) spokesperson said.

What the UN said: The UN stated that it had been informed by Israel of the directive just before midnight (local time) on Thursday, 12 October, six days after Hamas launched a surprise attack against the country, leading to a war which has killed over 1,200 people and displaced lakhs.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned, however, that the evacuation order was "impossible" to implement without "devastating humanitarian consequences".