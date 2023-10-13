ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Israel Orders Evacuation of 1.1 Million People From North Gaza Within 24 Hours

The UN said that the evacuation order was impossible to implement without 'devastating humanitarian consequences'.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Israel on Friday, 13 October, ordered the evacuation of 1.1 million people from northern Gaza within 24 hours, a United Nations (UN) spokesperson said.

What the UN said: The UN stated that it had been informed by Israel of the directive just before midnight (local time) on Thursday, 12 October, six days after Hamas launched a surprise attack against the country, leading to a war which has killed over 1,200 people and displaced lakhs.

UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned, however, that the evacuation order was "impossible" to implement without "devastating humanitarian consequences".

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," Dujarric said in a statement.

Ground invasion imminent? The directive issued by Israel's military could be a signal for an imminent ground invasion – something that has apparently been in the works for several days. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have also mobilised at least 3,60,000 reservists along the Gaza border.

However, the country has not yet officially announced its decision to launch a ground offensive against Palestine.

(With inputs from AP.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

