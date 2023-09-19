Libya Floods & the Need for Climate Action: Lessons From an ‘Unnatural’ Disaster

Last week, devastating floods in the city of Derna, Libya caught our attention. Waters from two ripped dams that were meant to protect the city, swept away people sleeping in their homes. More than 20,000 lives are reported to be lost.

Floods in this part of the country were surely unprecedented but not entirely unexpected. Libya is among the few hotspots in the Mediterranean that is warming 20% faster than the global average.

Higher temperatures in the area have led to warming of the Mediterranean Sea. Warmer waters further supercharged wind streams, as Cyclone Daniel moved across Turkey, Greece, and Bulgaria. Little did anyone realise that it would dump 440 mm of rainfall in just a few hours.