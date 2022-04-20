Muslim Man Threatening a Cop in Delhi's Jahangirpuri? Video is From Maharashtra
The policeman seen in the video confirmed that the video is from 2018 and the brawl took place at Chopda bus stand.
A video is being shared on social media showing Muslim men shouting at a uniformed police personnel publicly to claim that the incident happened in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
On 16 April, violence broke out in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri following a Shobha Yatra organised to mark Hanuman Jayanti.
However, we found that the video is from Maharashtra's Chopda city. The incident took place in 2018 when a police personnel was threatened by Muslim shopkeepers when asked to vacate an area near Chopda bus stop.
CLAIM
Santosh Chauhan, a reporter from Sudarshan News, a channel infamous for posting misinformation, tweeted the video on 18 April 2022 with a caption that said, "मुझसे वर्दी उतार के मिल ले...हालात यहां तक पहुँच चुके हैं... #DelhiRiots #जहांगीरपुरी"
[Translation : Meet me after removing your uniform. The situation has reached here. #DelhiRiots #Jahangirpuri]
The channel had posted a longer version of the same video with a different caption on 21 March 2021. They had tagged Maharashtra police too.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully noticing the video, we see a poster and a board printed in Marathi.
We also noticed that the insignia on the policeman's unifrom matches with the Maharashtra Police.
On dividing the video into multiple keyframes and conducting a reverse image search of them on Google, we came across a video on Facebook which was posted in September 2018.
The video's caption stated the location to be 'Dhuley Maharashtra'.
The Quint contacted the Cyber police from Dhule, who confirmed that the video is from 2018. He also identified the location as Chopda in Jalgaon district.
We then contacted the police station in Chopda who helped us identify the police personnel seen in the video as one 'Shrikant Gangurde'.
Speaking to us Gangurde said:
"This video is from September 2018. This incident took place at Chopda bus stand when I asked a seller who was Muslim to move this stall as it was blocking bus' way but it led to a fight. He called him family members named Raheem and Naeem Bagwan who started threatening me. They created a scene publicly."Shrikant Gangurde, Police Naik, Sub Divisional Police Office, Chopda
Evidently, an old video from Maharashtra is being falsely linked to Jahangirpuri.
