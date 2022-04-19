2019 Video From Pro-CAA Rally Revived, Shared as Recent Video From Jahangirpuri
The video was from Delhi but it showed a rally organised in favour of the CAA.
A video showing a group of people raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police has gone viral with a claim that it shows a recent rally in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, that saw a breakout of violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.
The men in the video can be seen chanting for cops and the administration to use the lathi or the rod.
However, we found that while the video was from New Delhi, it was shot during a rally held in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in 2019.
CLAIM
Sharing the claim, one Facebook user said, "लट्ठ के साथ साथ दिल्ली में भी एक बुलडोजर बाबा चाहिए", referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
[Translation: Along with the rod, a "bulldozer" baba is needed in Delhi too.]
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted keyframes from the viral video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
While going through the results, we came across a longer version of the video posted on Facebook. The video, which was posted on 22 December 2019, had slogans made in favour of CAA. This shows that the video was not taken at a recent rally held in Jahangirpuri.
Next, we went through the video and noticed various shops titles such as Bhutani Sons and Bansals Boutique. We looked up the shops on Google Maps and found that they were located in New Delhi's Laxmi Nagar and not Jahangirpuri.
The same video was shared in 2021 by linking it with the farmers' protest and The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked it.
Evidently, an old video from 2019 was falsely linked with the recent violence held in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.
