2019 Video From Pro-CAA Rally Revived, Shared as Recent Video From Jahangirpuri

A video showing a group of people raising slogans in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the police has gone viral with a claim that it shows a recent rally in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, that saw a breakout of violence on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on 16 April.

The men in the video can be seen chanting for cops and the administration to use the lathi or the rod.

However, we found that while the video was from New Delhi, it was shot during a rally held in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA) in 2019.